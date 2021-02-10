YouTube Music has seen a few tweaks since the start of this year, with the latest one giving users a better preview of what songs are in playlists they’ve created, thanks to a grid view that matches Spotify and Apple Music.

Since the service’s launch, a custom playlist would just use the album art of the first song. That meant cover art was not an ideal way to quickly find out what was in a YouTube Music playlist, compared to other services.

Google is now addressing this by showing a fairly conventional grid of album art belonging to the first four songs that follows the approach long used by Apple Music and Spotify. This only applies to your playlists, with first-party ones created by YouTube Music still using custom artwork. If all the tracks are from the same album, you will see that art takes up all the spaces, while collections of videos do not get this treatment.

This change is somewhat hard to notice on the Android and iOS list view of all your Playlists, but it does manifest in various carousels for an appreciable difference. The grid view is also convenient on the music.youtube.com.

As of today, this grid for YouTube Music playlists is widely rolled out on Android, iOS, and web via server-side update.

More about YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: