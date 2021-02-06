While we’re well into the new year, YouTube Music looks to be taking another stab at giving users a 2020 Year in Review. Hopefully, this iteration will be widely rolled out.

The Google streaming service was first seen testing a “Year in Review” playlist of your top songs in November. It widely rolled out in early December with other genre compilations. A week after that some users started receiving a “Your 2020 music journey” with some stats.

Sent via email, this is what subscribers really wanted from YouTube Music. However, this Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay competitor did not widely roll out, especially as January closed out and February started.

Some YouTube Music members are now seeing a “Year in Review” in the Android app. If live, you can tap your profile avatar in the top-right corner to find the rewind icon in the account menu between “History” and “Paid memberships.”

This “2020 Year in Review’ is a mini Home feed of sorts with four ranked carousels. The “My 2020 Year in Review” playlist is front and center, while Google notes how many hours you’ve listened to and play counts for individual tracks.

My top playlists

My top songs

My top albums

My top artists

Information-wise, it’s roughly on par with the email that some customers received at the end of last year, but does lack some aggregate stats, including how many songs you listened to, total hours, and top listening month. That said, it offers a much more interactive experience, and is ideal for sharing via screenshots.

Like the first recap, this 2020 Review is not currently widely rolled out, but YouTube Music is likely opting for this approach rather than continue the emails.

