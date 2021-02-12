Back in 2019, Google provided dedicated Meet IP addresses to help network prioritization. That was focused on Workspace domains, and Google Meet is now listing a range of official, fixed IP addresses for all other users.

This will allow Google Workspace customers and their partners to better configure and optimize network and firewall access. It will help non-Google Workspace domains and organizations with users who aren’t signed into Google Accounts to identify video conference traffic.

This specifically includes personal Google Accounts and those who are not signed in when joining a meeting, which happens on occasion. It also reflects the rise of Meet usage on more consumer devices, like the Nest Hub Max.

IPv4: 142.250.82.0/24

IPv6: 2001:4860:4864:6::/64

Google says the new IP range is already in use, while Meet will stop using the old address on March 1st. More information is available below, with the company noting how “this change may interfere with previous network optimization,” thus requiring backend updates.

Google Workspace admins: Update your firewall if you want to apply specific network rules for non-Google Workspace Meet traffic. You can find those IP addresses and more information in the Help Center.

