Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE $100 off, Anker sale from $10, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G at $100 off, the latest Anker sale from $10, and SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSD Card at $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G sees $100 discount

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $600. Down from its $700 going rate, you’re saving $100 with today’s offer matching our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen since November.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a handful of flagship-caliber specs but at a more affordable price tag. Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and all-day battery life. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom, as well as microSD card support for expanding storage down the road if the built-in 128GB isn’t enough.

Anker’s latest sale goes live from $10

Anker is kicking off a new sale this week that’s discounting a selection of iPhone accessories, smart home gear, projectors, and more. Our top pick is the eufyCam 2 Security System at $240. Down from $289, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings and is the best we’ve seen since December.

This eufyCam 2 package arrives with a pair of weather-resistant 1080p cameras for surveilling your yard and more. The included base station allows for local recording, and other notable features here include 365-day battery life, as well as support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa.

SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSD Card now down to $45

Amazon is now offering the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $45. While it has floated around $50 lately, it sold for closer to $70 for most of last year with today’s deal coming within a few cents of the Amazon all-time low. Whether it’s adding some storage capacity to that new camera setup you just got, or your Android smartphones and tablets, this card sports 400GB of space with up to 100MB/s transfer read speeds. The included adapter increases compatibility across a range of devices and it ships with a “10-year limited manufacturer warranty.”

