After releasing in late 2020 with a slightly outdated Android 10 build, the Microsoft Surface Duo’s Android 11 update looks like it will arrive closer to the full release of the next iteration — Android 12.

According to a new report by German outlet Dr. Windows, a Microsoft USA briefing suggested that “this summer” is the timeframe for the first full OS update for the notebook-like foldable. Obviously, there are changes to the specific Android 11 build used on the Surface Duo to ensure that many of the features work as intended and the experience isn’t completely terrible.

That said, when you’ve dumped over $1,000 for a device, having to wait almost a year to get 2020’s Android 11 update is probably going to be pretty infuriating. Windows Central’s Zac Bowden has since semi-confirmed this report with his own sources suggesting a “mid-year” release for the Surface Duo’s Android 11 update.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold 2, the Surface Duo has two independent internal displays with a 360-degree hinge allowing you to use one “half” of each display independently. This folio-style design may suit certain people in professional environments far better, especially as Android 10 on the device includes some optimizations for dual apps and certain functionality.

One saving grace is that the Surface Duo has only just entered new global markets including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK. Those looking at the foldable in these regions won’t have quite as long to wait to get updated at the very least. Let’s hope that the Android 11 update does arrive in good time though as current Surface Duo owners have been very patient so far.

