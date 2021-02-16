The latest Chromebook from Samsung is about to drop. After being announced at CES, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is now available for pre-order ahead of its March 1 release date.

Starting today, pre-orders are now open for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 from both Samsung.com and Best Buy. As previously announced, the machine starts at $549 with a Celeron chip and goes up to $699 for the Intel i3-powered version. Both variants and colors are available from Best Buy and Samsung, too.

If you pre-order the Galaxy Chromebook 2, you’ll get a $50 credit either for Samsung.com or for Best Buy, which can be used for other accessories or to fund other purchases. If you reserved a unit on Samsung.com ahead of February 15, you’ll also be eligible for another $30. From March 1 to March 14, too, Best Buy will be offering a $30 credit with the purchase of the machine. You can also trade in select smartphones and tablets to get up to $270 off of the cost of the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 orders will start shipping on March 1, with that same release date seeing wide availability of the machine at both retailers.

