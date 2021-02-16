Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launches March 1, pre-orders open today w/ $50 promo

- Feb. 16th 2021 7:40 am PT

0

The latest Chromebook from Samsung is about to drop. After being announced at CES, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is now available for pre-order ahead of its March 1 release date.

Starting today, pre-orders are now open for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 from both Samsung.com and Best Buy. As previously announced, the machine starts at $549 with a Celeron chip and goes up to $699 for the Intel i3-powered version. Both variants and colors are available from Best Buy and Samsung, too.

If you pre-order the Galaxy Chromebook 2, you’ll get a $50 credit either for Samsung.com or for Best Buy, which can be used for other accessories or to fund other purchases. If you reserved a unit on Samsung.com ahead of February 15, you’ll also be eligible for another $30. From March 1 to March 14, too, Best Buy will be offering a $30 credit with the purchase of the machine. You can also trade in select smartphones and tablets to get up to $270 off of the cost of the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 orders will start shipping on March 1, with that same release date seeing wide availability of the machine at both retailers.

More on Chromebooks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Chromebooks

Chromebooks
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3