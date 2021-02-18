In 2012, YouTube opened a “Space” in London where Creators could access state-of-the-art studios and classes. YouTube Spaces will not be reopening once the pandemic ends as the video company switches to hosting more Pop-up events.

YouTube Spaces were opened in key markets to provide resources, as well as host events. Amid the pandemic, they were closed, and the company announced today that the Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Rio, and Tokyo locations won’t reopen.

Rather, the Google video site is focusing on a “more scalable and nimble strategy to reach more creators and artists.” Since 2016, YouTube has brought temporary Pop-up Spaces to over 20 additional countries:

In just over four years, we hosted over 45 Pop-up events reaching over 15,000 creators and artists, as well as NGOs and educational institutions. These were located in over 20 cities that normally wouldn’t have access to a physical Space, from Buenos Aires and Mexico City, to Madrid, Milan, Cairo, Jakarta, Taiwan, and Mumbai. And they all brought with them a unique local flavor, like our music-focused Pop-ups in Stockholm and Nashville.

During the pandemic, YouTube switched to virtual sessions that reached 70,000 people across 145 countries worldwide.

We truly believe this flexible new strategy will allow us to reach more regions, positively impact more new and existing creators and artists by giving them the guidance and resources they need to take their craft to the next level.

The new strategy will combine those two efforts, with physical Pop-ups resuming when in-person events are allowed. YouTube will use them as an opportunity to highlight the new Shorts format and host trainings. Plans for 2021 include:

Multi-week virtual development programs to invest in the growth and success of our first-ever #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund for creators and artists—recipients span the U.S., UK, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria Brazil and Australia.

Ongoing investment in the NextUp program to support fast-rising creators in markets like Russia, Japan, the Philippines and Germany.

Multiple live and recorded online workshops as part of the Creator Academy’s Learning Toolkits. These offerings help creators produce great content at home, explore new ways to earn money with YouTube tools, and learn best practices for livestreaming.

YouTube artist and label workshops to preview the latest product developments, content strategies, and case studies.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: