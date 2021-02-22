Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world today, and it’s about to add one of the most-requested features — lossless audio quality.

During its Stream On event today, Spotify announced that starting later this year, the platform will start offering lossless audio streaming. The new offering will be an additional quality tier available to Premium subscribers in “select markets.” Spotify confirmed to 9to5Google that this won’t be included in the cost of Premium, but will be a competitively priced add-on.

The company says more details are coming “soon.”

Artists and fans have told us that sound quality is important to them. We agree, and that’s why today at Stream On we announced Spotify HiFi. Beginning later this year, Premium subscribers in select markets will be able to upgrade their sound quality to Spotify HiFi and listen to their favorite songs in the way artists intended.

When this feature arrives, it will deliver “CD-quality, lossless audio” to your device as well as compatible Spotify Connect speakers. Apparently, the company is working with some major speaker manufacturers to ensure that more people can experience the improved audio quality of Spotify HiFi.

During the Stream On event, Spotify also announced a partnership with AGBO, the entertainment company founded by Avengers directors The Russo Brothers.

