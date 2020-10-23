As the death of Google Play Music begins, Spotify is making it a bit easier for Google account holders to sign up. You can now use a Google account login to use Spotify.

If you go to sign in to Spotify from an Android phone or tablet, you’ll be able to do so using a Google account. Based on the timing of a recently published support page, it seems like this feature has become widely available as of the last 24 hours.

With a Google account login for Spotify in place of a traditional account, you’ll be able to save yourself from another password. There are no direct benefits to the integration aside from that and a bit of added security, however.

From what we can tell, this feature is live now on Android and the web, but not on the iOS or Windows clients. That’s something to be wary of if you’re planning to take advantage of this new login method.

Another thing worth noting is that you can’t go from a traditional Spotify account to this new Google login option.

You can’t currently connect an existing account to Google. If your Spotify email address is the same as your Google email address, you’re prompted to log in with your email address and password instead. If your Spotify email address is different from your Google email address, you will create a new account if you choose to sign up with Google.

