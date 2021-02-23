Commenting in Docs can get especially unwieldy when there are several participants working on a multi-part file. Google Docs is making a pair of changes to the comments experience, starting with a filter.

Next to the big blue share button in the top-right corner of the web app is a Comments history dialog. It shows everything written as a reverse-chronological feed, while users can also adjust what kind of notifications they get.

Google Docs is adding a new filter here to determine whether you see “All comments,” “For you,” or “Resolved.” The latter surfaces everything that’s no longer shown in the document’s right column, while the middle option lets you “view the comment threads and action items involving you.” This should make it much simpler to keep track of feedback specific to your work.

A second change sees Google badge “new comment activity since the last time you viewed a document” with a blue dot that expands to say “New” when hovering over.

We hope these improvements make collaboration easier by enabling you to quickly navigate to and take action on important comments and conversations.

This filter for Google Docs comments and improved identification began rolling out yesterday. It will be fully available over the coming weeks for all users, including personal Google Accounts:

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

