Back in 2019, the Nest website stopped listing products and sent buyers to the Google Store. That original brand has almost entirely been replaced by Google Nest at this point, with Nest.com no more today as part of a Store redirect.

Visiting Nest.com today takes users directly to store.google.com/us/category/connected_home. There’s a new docked banner at the top acknowledging this change:

Nest is now Google Nest. To find links you might need to manage your existing Nest products Click here.

It opens the original page announcing “Nest and Google Home. Now under one roof.” Further down, there is a new paragraph explaining how “you can still come to this page to find everything you might need to manage your existing Nest products, including your Nest Aware Subscriptions, your Nest.com Order History, and Support for your Nest devices.”

Google also notes how those three links “can also be found in the footer section of every page of the Google Store,” though that change does not yet appear to be live. Additionally, your Nest account and Aware subscription are available by tapping your profile avatar in the top-right corner of the Google Store.

Home.nest.com is unchanged, but some users might have accessed it through Nest.com and tapping “Sign in.” The old Android and iOS clients also still exist until full functionality comes to the Google Home app. Even then, Google promised to keep Nest accounts around for existing users.

This latest step follows “Google” being appended to Nest cameras, thermostats, and other smart home device product names, while updated packaging should be fully available in retail channels today. Meanwhile, the @GoogleNest on Twitter was replaced by @MadebyGoogle for a unified support channel earlier this month.

