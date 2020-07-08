While the Nest to Google Account migration started last year, some device functionality still requires the Nest app. Google’s Smart Home Virtual Summit detailed how the key Home/Away functionality is soon coming to Assistant and new “Works with Hey Google” branding, while one slide also revealed a deeper level of Nest Thermostat integration inside the Google Home app.

Tapping on a Nest Thermostat in the Google Home app today lets you adjust the temperature via a full-screen dial. The indoor temp is noted below, while you can activate “Cool mode.” More settings are available through the full Nest app shortcut in the top-right corner.

In talking about Android 11 device controls, Google showed a new version of the same Google Home screen. We see the addition of humidity, which is currently available in the Nest app, as well as a toolbar.

We can make out a heating icon and something to do with temperature, while the last two items are today’s “History” and “Fan” shortcuts. Notably, the Nest icon has been removed from the top-right corner. This could hint at a future where Nest devices no longer require a separate client, which comes as Google winds down the Works with Nest program for a Google Assistant equivalent.

Besides the Home app providing “advanced controls,” we also see settings to “Customize your temperature preferences.” This is another example of more settings directly in the Google Home client.

Tap each item to customize the temperatures. Look for the leaf for energy savings.

The Eco mode already exists today, while “Comfort” lets you set preferred conditions when indoors, and “Sleep” is straightforward.

Comfort: Stay comfortable when you’re home

Eco: Save energy when no one’s home

Sleep: Get comfy and save energy at bedtime

Meanwhile, we also get a glimpse at temperature controls in Android 11’s power menu. A sheet slides up after tapping to adjust the temperature, while there are suggestion chips for Heat, Cool, Heat/Cool, and Off.

Lastly, we learn more about the upcoming “Home & Away Routines” where you can:

Automatically use Eco Temperatures when everyone leaves

Turn on the lights when someone comes home

Turn off your indoor cameras when a home member comes home

Available in the Home app or through Assistant, Google describes Presence Detection as being at the “core of [its] Home Graph intelligence engine designed with users privacy in mind.” You’ll have “full control over what device and location data is collected to determine if someone is home or not.” Google is sharing more details in the coming weeks.

