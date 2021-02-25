A new update is rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live that brings the hearing enhancement feature plus a few other minor performance-related improvements.

The hearing enhancement feature lets you adjust the sound balance from left to right of the Galaxy Buds Live. If you happen to have hearing-related issues, being able to adjust the audio positioning with this mode is a solid accessibility inclusion.

This latest update was spotted rolling out over on the Galaxy Buds subreddit, with the firmware version R180XXU0AUB5 measuring in at just 2.2MB in size. The rest of the changelog is fairly standard, with some tweaks to the auto-switching mode, some hearing aid compatibility enhancements, plus a Buds control menu that should now be available within your device Bluetooth settings.

Being able to auto-switch is a neat feature that is similar to the Fast Pair option that Google introduced with the Pixel Buds. Provided you are logged in to a Samsung account on multiple devices, your Buds will be able to detect and connect should an incoming call pop up or media start playing.





Effectively the Hearing aid feature arriving on the Galaxy Buds Live is the new hearing enhancement option. The downside is that some of the features added are only available to devices that have been updated to One UI 3.1, meaning that even if you update, some things won’t be available on certain Galaxy devices.

You should start seeing the patch over the coming days, the hearing enhancement and auto-switch options on your Galaxy Buds Live are available within the Galaxy Wearable app on Android or iOS.

