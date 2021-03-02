A really neat Find My Watch feature on Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches is set to be discontinued, as the “Get Location” service is to be terminated on March 15, 2021, due to policy changes.

SamMobile reports that the “Get Location” feature is leaving the Find My Watch service, therefore, changing the way watch locating works on the Galaxy Watch 3. At present, you can get a fairly accurate last known location courtesy of Wi-Fi and GPS data within the Galaxy Wearable app.

From March 15, 2021, you will still be able to locate your Galaxy Watch 3 — or other Samsung wearables — but without the Get Location service, you’ll no longer be able to see the last approximate location in which your smartwatch was seen. You’ll be able to locate your watch provided it’s in close proximixity and that you can hear the ringtone when dialing it.

Luckily, a recent SmartThings Find update means that you should still be able to locate your Galaxy Watch 3 even with the Get Location service removal. A recent firmware update added a proximity tracker to the SmartThing app, which allows you to keep track of your tech in much the same way as this outgoing service.

Oddly, no other wearables have been confirmed as affected with this change. However, given this is the removal of a full service rather than a unique device feature, we’re sure that other Samsung wearables beyond the Galaxy Watch 3 will be affected by the removal of the Get Location service. We’ll be sure to update you as more information is known.

