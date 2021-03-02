It emerged last week that more Moto-branded smartwatches are coming this year. An investor presentation showed three upcoming Wear OS devices from Moto, but a fourth that looks to use the Snapdragon Wear 4100 was also subtly shown off.

A product road map for 2021 said a “Moto G Smartwatch” was coming in June, while July would see the “Moto Watch” and “Moto One.” The presentation features watch imagery throughout, including on the second page.

Some have now noticed that the outer ring of this unnamed watch — after various visual adjustments — says “Snapdragon Wear 4100.”

Today’s Moto 360 is printed with “Wear 3100” in a different position, while this mysterious white watch also notes the standard presence of GPS, NFC, and gives an ATM water-resistance rating that could either be a “3” or “5” as some have speculated.





The heart rate sensor looks to be mostly the same, but the underside is transparent to reveal a charging coil that implies Moto could be moving away from pogo pins to wireless power. Other small tweaks see the crown with vertical — instead of curled — grooves, while there are visible screws securing the watch straps.

We get another view of those two tweaks from another white Wear OS watch seen at the very end of this presentation. This is presumably the same Snapdragon Wear 4100 device but from the front. This shot is interestingly watermarked with “2020102301.”

This device, assuming it’s real and not just a render, does not appear in the upcoming road map — those three products do not have extruded, circular buttons. As such, the watch we’re seeing could be a follow-up to the Moto 360 and, as an existing product, not deemed to be included in that slide.

There’s only one Wear 4100 watch on the market today with the latest Fossil offerings still using the 3100. If this device come to fruition, Moto would be adding much needed choice and competition to the Wear OS space. It’s not clear when this possible Moto 360 successor will launch.

Moto 360 (2020)



