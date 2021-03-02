Volvo C40 Recharge is the latest EV with Android Automotive

Google’s car OS today is available on the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, with many more vehicles coming down the road. Volvo today announced the C40 Recharge as a follow-up that also uses Android Automotive.

The C40’s center console is very similar to that of the XC40 with a portrait screen flanked by vents. Volvo didn’t specify the C40’s display size today, but Android Automotive makes do with a 9-inch panel on the current model.

Google Maps, which recently introduced navigation features optimized for EV routing, is built-in, along with Assistant for voice commands and the Play Store. You can browse and download optimized media applications directly in your car.

The car is rated at having a 210-mile range with a 78kWh battery that fast charges to 80% in 40 minutes. (More details on Electrek.) One particularly interesting design flourish is the “back-lit ambience” strip that spans from the steering wheel to the glovebox, while the interior is leather-free.





There’s also a familiarly named but wholly unrelated “Pixel light technology” that “makes it possible to drive with full beam all the time.” The car will get OTA updates over the course of its life.

When the car’s camera detects other vehicles, each headlight unit’s 84 Pixel LEDs can shade out up to five vehicles at the same time. This can help you avoid dazzling other drivers while lighting up the road ahead efficiently. When unlocking the car, these headlights will also perform a welcoming light sequence together with the LED rear lights.

Meanwhile, the C40 will only be available online as part of a “Care by Volvo” consumer offering. This sleek vehicle is available in Fjord Blue metallic, Crystal White pearl, Silver Dawn metallic, Sage Green metallic, Thunder Grey metallic, Black Stone, and Fusion Red metallic. The Swedish carmaker has yet to announce pricing, while availability is slated for later this year.









