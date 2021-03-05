The first week of March saw a few new games added to Google Stadia, including PixelJunk Raiders that is exclusive and already preparing a patch that adds a community-requested feature.

New games now available on Stadia

This week saw the launch of 5 new games on Stadia, headlined by today’s addition of Saints Row The Third – Remastered. The critically acclaimed title first launched in 2011, but saw its remaster released in mid-2020. The game has now been expanded to Stadia and sells for $39.99.

The full list of games added to Stadia this week includes:

Saints Row: The Third – Remastered

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains

AVCII Invector

PixelJunk Raiders

PixelJunk Raiders is the other major release this week, as its also the latest exclusive available on Stadia. The rogue-like single player game also has deep State Share integration, a feature only made possible on Stadia. PixelJunk Raiders is available for free to Stadia Pro subscribers.

PixelJunk Raiders prepares inverted controls

Speaking of PixelJunk Raiders, early players on Stadia have had one major request. There’s been plenty of outcry from the community asking for the ability to invert the y-axis controls within the game, something that’s offered by many other titles. In a tweet on Friday, Q-Games confirmed the feature was coming “very soon.”

@GoogleStadia and Q-Games are pleased to announce to all of our #PixelJunkRaiders fans that we are hard at work on adding inverted yAxis controls! Patch coming very soon! Thank you for your support and patience! pic.twitter.com/5OqUDFJxrf — Q-Games 🚀PixelJunk Raiders🚀 (@PixelJunkNews) March 5, 2021

Marvel’s Avengers is revamping XP

If you’re a fan of Square Enix’s Avengers game, good news is coming. Alongside the Hawkeye story expansion, Marvel’s Avengers is also revamping its XP system. The system will switch to a “curve,” where each new level requires higher levels of XP to move forward. This means it will take longer for new players to level up characters to the highest level, 50. This change won’t affect anyone who has already reached level 50, though. Some cosmetic updates are also coming, which Marvel’s Avengers explains here.

With these changes, Marvel’s Avengers will be a more balanced experience overall. We’ll let everyone know when the cosmetic vendor rework is coming, but in the meantime, if there are items you wish to receive in the current fashion, you should do so before March 18. Until then, we’ll have more information on replaying the Reassemble Campaign and updates to the Harm Room in the near future. Thank you for all the continued support!

Hitman 3 gets second content update

A couple of months after its debut, Hitman 3 is getting its second major update. Available now, the game’s second major update delivers new contracts, a seasonal event, and new gear, too. The full changelog is available here.

HITMAN 3's second content update has arrived, with new contracts to play, the first seasonal event, and new gear to unlock, starting today. This is the HITMAN 3 March Roadmap. Read more: https://t.co/XfjpkbSfEA pic.twitter.com/gWjqTCi6wo — HITMAN 3 (@Hitman) March 4, 2021

In related news, a server-side update went out on March 3 that fixed “some inconsistencies with mastery levels” in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hotfix

On March 4, Ubisoft put out an update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that fixes a few minor issues. That includes the placeholder box in River Raids and “Guaranteed Assassinations” not working as expected.

Games coming to Stadia

Officially, we don’t know much about what’s heading to Stadia in the near future, but two new games were rated for the platform. Our friends over at StadiaSource spotted MotoGP 21 as it passed through the ERSB, and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition was also rated by the USK for Stadia. Nothing major, but more games is always good news.

This week’s biggest Stadia news

