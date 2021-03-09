9to5Google Daily 623: Google Fit heart and respiratory tracking rolls out, Google Pay can’t receive reviews, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Camera-based Google Fit heart & respiratory rate tracking rolling out to Pixel today [Update]
- You cannot currently review the new Google Pay from the Android Play Store
- Samsung rumored to launch ‘Galaxy Watch 4’ and ‘Watch Active 4’ in the next few months
- Xbox gets Chromium-based Edge browser in alpha, enabling Stadia play
