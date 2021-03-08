Last week, Google’s latest payment service left “early access” for those in the US. Besides being more easily downloadable, exiting beta means that users can leave public ratings. However, the Play Store is not currently letting users review the new Google Pay.

In normal circumstances, the Play Store listing for applications that you’ve installed has a “Rate this app” section to “Tell others what you think.” Five empty stars appear for you to tap between “What’s new” and “Developer contact,” or you can enter text first by hitting “Write a review.”

On Android, the Play Store does not currently let you review the new Google Pay. This is most likely a bug as the capability is available through play.google.com on either mobile or desktop web. You can get the full URL by tapping the overflow menu in the top-right corner of the listing and opening the Share sheet to manually copy.









However, it’s somewhat inconvenient given how rarely users visit Play on the web. Meanwhile, the issue could possibly lie in the transition from early access app to stable release, though the ability to leave “Private feedback” is usually available.

The new Google Pay, which is available in India, Singapore, and the United States, currently has a 3.8/5 rating based on 4,094 reviews. The majority are 5 stars, with 1-star reviews being the next largest continent. Some users do not like the one-device nature and the peer-to-peer capabilities have been criticized for being less powerful, while others do not enjoy the pseudo-social messaging component of the revamped experience.

Update: Google is aware of and currently investigating this issue.

