Pixelbook Go gets first Google Store discount of 2021

Google announced the Pixelbook Go in October of 2019, and it’s currently the only first-party Chrome OS device following the Pixel Slate’s quiet discontinuation at the start of this year. The Pixelbook Go is now seeing some slight discounts on the US Google Store.

Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: $849 -> $799

Core i5, 16GB RAM, 128GB storage: $999 -> $899

Core i5, 18GB RAM, 256GB storage: $1399 -> $1,249

The entry-level $649 8th Gen Intel Core m3 with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is excluded today, while the next most affordable model only sees $50 off. The best deal of this bunch is the Core i5 with 16GB of RAM. At $100 off, it’s squarely under the $1,000 mark.

Only “Just Black” is available as the Google Store stopped selling “Not Pink” in November 2020. Covered in “finely painted magnesium,” there’s an interesting ridged underside that helps with grip.

The three starting Chromebooks have 1920×1080 (166 PPI) 13.3-inch touchscreens, while the most expensive model features a 3840×2160 (331 PPI) display. A backlit keyboard has delightful Hush Keys that are flanked by dual front-firing speakers, while two mics provide noise cancellation. Battery life is rated at up to 12 hours. There’s a branded 1080p “Duo Cam” with 2 USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This Pixelbook Go discounts in the US Google Store start today and end on March 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

