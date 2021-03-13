Pi Day — March 14th — in 2021 is this Sunday and Google is celebrating with an easter egg when you open Search’s built-in calculator. It tests how well you know the mathematical constant.

Searching for “pi” or “pi day” will bring up the Google Search calculator. π appears in the top-left corner with accompanying sparkles to catch your attention. Tapping launches the Pi Day easter egg that sees how well you can remember the constant.

A brief tutorial explains how you’re supposed to memorize the just-shown numbers and re-enter them. One digit is added each round with this game testing your recall skills. On desktop, you can use your physical keyboard rather than the cursor/mouse, but it’s an experience best suited for mobile touchscreens.

Google will note your Hi-Score to screenshot and share on social media. This Pi Day easter egg in Search will presumably run for the entire weekend, though it’s unclear how far Google programmed the calculator to go. Pi is infinite, and “has been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point.” The first official celebration dates back to 1988 in San Francisco.

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and to eat pie. piday.org

