The Chromecast with Google TV has proven to be a hit among streamers thanks to wide-ranging support for streaming apps and standards, but Atmos has proven an issue for some. Since launch, Disney+ has had issues with Dolby Atmos on Chromecast with Google TV, but recent updates seem to have fixed the problem.

Over the past several days, a thread monitoring Dolby Atmos issues with Disney+ on Chromecast has seen some users reporting that, suddenly, the feature is working! We can’t test this on our end, unfortunately, due to having no Atmos hardware on hand, but quite a few people are reporting the change (via PiunikaWeb)

It’s unclear where these fixes came from, though. The Disney+ app was last updated on March 9, around the time that users started reporting the issue as fixed. Notably too, though, is a recent Google TV update that rolled out to Chromecast last month. That update brought with it some miscellaneous fixes for Atmos and Dolby Digital surround sound, so it’s possible that the two updates worked off of each other to get things patched up.

In any case, it’s great to see things working as they’re supposed to. While Atmos isn’t in every living room, offering full support for it just makes the Chromecast more appealing, and with the huge and compelling library on Disney+ being important to many consumers, everything working fully is crucial.

If you were having issues with Dolby Atmos on your Chromecast with Google TV, let us know in the comments if recent updates have solved the problem.

