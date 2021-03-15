Android TV, by way of Google TV, is set to be a big deal in 2021, and it seems that Walmart is set to get in on the action. After bringing Android to its affordable tablets, the Walmart Onn brand is now set to use Android TV to power a streaming stick.

An FCC listing spotted by @AndroidTV_Rumor gives us our first look at a Walmart-branded streaming stick. The new device has an unassuming design, using just matte black and an HDMI plug with the logo for Walmart’s “Onn” brand plastered on the top.

The FCC listing reveals quite a few details about this device as well. When it debuts, this Walmart Onn streaming stick will apparently be using Android TV 10 — it’s unclear if it will be using Google TV — and be running on a fairly standard, but low-end spec package. That includes the Amlogic S805Y chipset. That chip, notably, is only capable of 1080p60. That’s fairly low given the abundance of 4K, but it likely means this device is targeting a very affordable price point. As a point of reference, this is the same chip that powers the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick.









Apparently, the device is certified for both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and clearly offers support for Disney+ and HBO Max given the dedicated shortcut buttons that adorn the remote.

Speaking of the remote, this may be one of the first Android TV devices sold in the United States with Google’s new reference design remotes. We’ve reported on this standardized remote design before, and the G10 model used here is the one optimized for streaming sticks such as this Walmart Onn device.

Rounding out what we can see from this listing, it, unfortunately, looks like this device will be using microUSB for power – always a shame.

Walmart devices have passed through the FCC ahead of launch a few times in the past, and generally, it’s a sign that a formal release is right around the corner. We’ll keep you up to date on when this streaming stick makes its way to market.

