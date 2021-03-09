The first streaming service you probably think of when Amazon is mentioned is Prime Video, but the company also runs the ad-supported IMDb TV. Now, IMDb TV is officially expanding to Android TV.

IMDb TV launched in mid-2019 with free streaming content and has since expanded with more TV shows and movies with some notable current offerings being Arrival, Mad Men, Lost, The Lincoln Lawyer, and many others. The service is still completely free, relying on ads to generate revenue from the content.

Today, IMDb TV is officially announcing an expansion to a bunch of new platforms. That includes LG’s WebOS smart TVs produced between 2018 and 2021 and the PlayStation 4, but also to Android TV devices. If that sounds familiar, it might be because the app first made an appearance in the Play Store about a month ago. As of today, though, that app is officially supported with a list of compatible devices. Specifically, IMDb TV calls out Android TV support for the Nvidia Shield TV, the TiVo Stream 4K, and the Chromecast with Google TV as well. The app has also been available on Sony’s Android TVs for a bit.

Watch thousands of free movies, binge-worthy TV shows, and exciting IMDb TV Original shows like Alex Rider. No paid subscription necessary. IMDb TV is always free. We’re redefining free entertainment by offering thousands of premium video titles at no cost to you. No paid subscription necessary. Install the free App on your Android TV and enjoy the entertainment.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: