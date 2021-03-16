Google is adding a small but highly useful feature to the Calendar website that lets you snooze notifications. This was a “top user request” that’s long overdue for the web client.

On macOS, “Snooze” is available under the More dropdown, with Google advertising the new capability using the below promo. It’s only available on Chrome browsers, and you must “have desktop notifications enabled and Calendar open in a tab to see notifications.”

From settings, you can change the timing of snoozed notifications, as well as determine whether a sound plays. You can (dangerously) keep re-snoozing incoming alerts.

By default, snoozed notifications will reappear one minute before the scheduled meeting; you can change this timing in your Calendar settings. You can also “re-snooze” a notification for an additional five minutes as many times you’d like, until the meeting ends.

This ability to snooze Google Calendar notifications is rolling out now and should be fully rolled out by week’s end. It’s “available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.”

