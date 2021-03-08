Over the past month, Google has announced a slew of upcoming video calling features for education and enterprise customers. Some of them are now rolling out, including the ability to set up Google Meet breakout rooms in advance using Calendar.

Breakout rooms for up to 100 participants rolled out in November to aid distance learning and other training-like events.

This makes it easier for teachers and meeting facilitators to prepare for differentiated learning, be thoughtful about group dynamics and avoid losing valuable time setting up breakout rooms during the call.

This straightforward feature starts with scheduling a Meet call in Google Calendar. A gear icon opens a “Settings for this video meeting” page and the “Breakout rooms” menu lets organizers arrange people into groups. In the past, this could only be done at the start of calls.

Setting up Meet breakout rooms in Google Calendar is rolling out starting today and will be fully available over the next month to the following tiers:

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Nonprofits and Education Plus as well as G Suite Business customers, Teaching and Learning upgrade (launching in April)

It will not be accessible for Workspace Business Starter and Education Fundamentals, or G Suite Basic.

Meanwhile, admins with Workspace for Education Plus can enable Meet recording for users with student licenses. This feature will be disabled by default.

