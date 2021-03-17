Later preview releases are widely expected to bring a big visual overhaul to Android 12. Until then, Android 12 DP2 today sees Google redesign the widget list and make tweaks to the lockscreen when entering your PIN.

Google has made some subtle tweaks to PIN entry on your lockscreen, which you should be seeing less often on some phones following fixes in the DP1.1 patch. The line separating the digits you enter and number pad is no longer there, while the enter key stops using a blue button. However, the “Emergency call” pill does take that shade and is now more prominent by being filled in.

Another small change here sees the line/trial for pattern lock get much thicker.

The main visual change in Developer Preview 2, besides the lighter dark theme on Pixel devices, is the Widgets list. This page is now much more compact by hiding carousels and not showing what widgets an app has available until you expand. That said, app icons are much larger and a proper count is included.

Only one carousel can be expanded at a time. This widget redesign in Android 12 offers a much cleaner approach and is less overwhelming. Compared to what leaked last month, the carousel portion has yet to be redesigned and is still using the original UI element. That will presumably change in the future.

