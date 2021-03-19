Made by Google on Friday released a video on “how to mindfully switch to the New Google Pixel” that certainly wants to be fun.

Switching to a new Google Pixel is super clear and easy. But calming the mind can take a little longer. Get comfortable and allow this simple meditation to get your new Pixel running, and your mind relaxing.

It’s filled with scenic stock footage, calming sounds, and a very chill narrator. At a high level, you’re guided through basic steps like inserting your SIM card, turning on the Pixel, and connecting it (via USB-C or Lightning) to the phone you’re replacing.

That’s basically all you really need to do, but this video is over four minutes long and meanders. (On a personal note, it’s so long that changing the playback speed to 2x in YouTube does absolutely nothing to make the video go by faster.)

Follow a few simple prompts on your Pixel screen, let the Pixel take care of everything from here on, giving up our usual instinct for control, as the Pixel carries your apps, selfies, and messages on a gentle breeze of zeros and ones from your old phone to your new one. Don’t try to understand what it’s doing, and don’t worry if you have thousands of latte pics or a six hour documentary on rain. It will all come over a lot faster than you think.

It surprisingly does recognize people’s tendency to want to “hit the Back button” when the process goes on and on.

Your mind might be wondering, is it getting everything? Is it frozen?Should I hit the Back button? Shh, mind, relax.The Pixel is doing what it was designed to do, bringing your stuff over.You can’t mess this up, as long as you trust the process, and trust in yourself.

Anyways, this video about switching will certainly get you to talk about Pixel afterwards, so Google has accomplished what it set out to do.

