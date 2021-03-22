OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 rolls out for OnePlus 7T series

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, with this update being a fairly modest one with little new to note.

Those expecting an update that includes the March 2021 security patch, well, you’ll have to complain to OnePlus as the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update contains just three — yes, three — software fixes. As expected, it was announced as rolling out via the Official OnePlus Forums, with a post dedicated to one of the most minor of OTA updates in recent memory.

So, the fourth OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro devices includes fixes for the status bar battery icon, some “system stability” improvements, plus for Bluetooth headphone wearers, a fix for an issue whereby audio would be silent when aptX Adaptive mode is activated. You can check out the short changelog below:

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro

System Fixed the issue that the battery icon in the status bar is abnormally displayed Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Bluetooth Fixed the issue where Bluetooth headsets are silent in aptX Adaptive mode



You should see this update rolling out right now if you have previously enrolled on the OxygenOS Open Beta program. Oxygen Updater already has the OTA update available if you are happy to sideload this latest build.

