Like with the first release, Google this morning is rolling out Android 12 Developer Preview 2.1 to address last week’s broader WebView issue.

The practice of dropping .1 patches two weeks after the monthly tentpole continues even as Android 12 remains relatively stable and bug-free. It surprisingly already supports Google Pay NFC transactions. Last year, this was not in place until after the beta period started.

This minor update to Android 12 Developer Preview 2 updates WebView to fix an issue that caused some apps to crash.

However, this patch is more topical as it relates to Android apps last week crashing due to a bug that required users to update WebView and Chrome. Today’s update addresses that for Android 12.

Build SPP2.210219.008.A1 remains on the March security patch like the stable Android 11 release and DP2.

Android 12 Developer Preview 2.1 is already rolling out as an OTA (around 7MB) that can be easily installed via the “Check for update” button in Settings. It’s also available via manual download and flashing today, with the public-facing Android Beta still coming later this year. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12

