Lawnchair 11 arrives in Alpha with Android 11 support

After a complete from-the-ground-up rebuild, Lawnchair 11 has arrived in Alpha with support for that latest Android 11 release.

Lawnchair Launcher is one of the most popular home screen replacements for a number of reasons, one of those being just how clean it is. The original Lawnchair builds are fairly close to the Pixel Launcher, but offer some added tricks and customizable options not found on Google’s own device laucher.

Although it has arrived in Alpha, Lawnchair 11 still manages to pack in all of the core inclusions that make it such an awesome alternative to the likes of Nova Launcher and Alpha. The At a Glance widget, dock search bar, Google Feed integration, and much more have made the jump. Plus more is planned in future releases according to the announcement post via the official Telegram channel.

the first alpha of Lawnchair 11 is live! read all about it here: https://t.co/9FQlPeeGOT pic.twitter.com/YiFTbmyV4L — Lawnchair (@lawnchairapp) March 27, 2021

At the moment, the team behind Lawnchair 11 has only confirmed Android 11 support, but older version support is set to arrive. You may experience crashes or issues if trying to sideload on a device that isn’t running the latest mobile OS. We must also mention that you shouldn’t expect the same feature set as the current public build of Lawnchair Launcher. This is still a very early build, with certain core features still absent.

Bear in mind that we’ve only tested Lawnchair 11 on Android 11. Official support for earlier Android versions is planned for the near future – along with background blur, individual shortcut customisation, more icon and label size categories, and much else.

You can, however, install this alongside the latest public release. Lawnchair 11 shouldn’t overwrite, so you can test it for yourself without too much hassle — provided you’re happy to head to Settings > Apps > Default apps and switch if things get a bit too buggy. Follow this link to grab the APK files and sideload on your device.

