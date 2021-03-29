Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite goes official w/ Snapdragon 732G, 90Hz display, more

- Mar. 29th 2021 7:14 am PT

0

Alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the Chinese tech giant has also unveiled the Mi 11 Lite, which offers a little taste of the latest series but with some notable compromises.

Let’s start with the raw specifications as the Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display clocked at 90Hz, and with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Inside it takes advantage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 64/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There’s a fairly solid 4,250mAh battery inside the Mi 11 Lite, which can be topped up at 33W speeds — although wireless charging is a notable omission.

At the back of the exceptionally thin Mi 11 Lite’s frame is a triple camera setup that offers up a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. This isn’t going to win awards, but it’s a fairly standard camera setup for a budget-focused device such as this. For selfie-takers, the front-facing camera weighs in at 16 megapixels.

  • mi 11 lite
  • mi 11 lite

Other hardware notables here include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual microphones, plus NFC support for wireless payments. There is also a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner. The Mi 11 Lite will be available in a multitude of pastel colors including mint Boba Black, Peach Pink, and Bubblegum Blue.

It will ship with MIUI 12.5 pre-installed, which is based upon Android 11. As we have mentioned several times previously, if you prefer a “clean” Android experience, this might not be the third-party OEM skin for you.

More on Xiaomi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a
TicWatch Pro 3

TicWatch Pro 3