Alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the Chinese tech giant has also unveiled the Mi 11 Lite, which offers a little taste of the latest series but with some notable compromises.

Let’s start with the raw specifications as the Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display clocked at 90Hz, and with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Inside it takes advantage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 64/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There’s a fairly solid 4,250mAh battery inside the Mi 11 Lite, which can be topped up at 33W speeds — although wireless charging is a notable omission.

At the back of the exceptionally thin Mi 11 Lite’s frame is a triple camera setup that offers up a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. This isn’t going to win awards, but it’s a fairly standard camera setup for a budget-focused device such as this. For selfie-takers, the front-facing camera weighs in at 16 megapixels.





Other hardware notables here include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual microphones, plus NFC support for wireless payments. There is also a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner. The Mi 11 Lite will be available in a multitude of pastel colors including mint Boba Black, Peach Pink, and Bubblegum Blue.

It will ship with MIUI 12.5 pre-installed, which is based upon Android 11. As we have mentioned several times previously, if you prefer a “clean” Android experience, this might not be the third-party OEM skin for you.

