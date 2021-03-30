‘Stacks’ from Google Area 120 scans receipts, docs and automatically organizes them

- Mar. 30th 2021 8:17 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

The latest launch from Google’s internal Area 120 incubator is smaller in scale than a messaging or virtual events tool but even more useful. Google this week released “Stacks” as a “PDF Scanner + Document Organizer” for Android.

Compared to previous Area 120 unveils, Stacks (via Android Police) quietly appeared on the Play Store yesterday. Google Drive has long featured a “Scan” tool, and the one in Stacks is not too different. The FAB in the bottom-right corner of the app launches a camera with the ability to crop and a shutter button. You can also import existing pictures already in your camera roll. You’re then prompted to back up to Google Drive. 

After capture, the app “automatically names and organizes your documents into useful categories,” known as “Stacks.” They appear in the Home tab and can include: Vehicles, Banking, IDs, Receipts, House, Bills, and a Starred section.

When viewing a document, Google will highlight Key Details like — in the case of a bill — “Total amount” and “Transaction Date” with convenient copy buttons in a slide-up panel.

Google Stacks scanner
Google Stacks scanner
Google Stacks scanner
Google Stacks scanner

The other core aspect of the app is document search, thanks to OCR recognizing what’s in each image. When pertinent, uploads are tagged by organization, like Starbucks, Target, or British Airways. 

Before opening the app, there’s optional fingerprint or face unlock, with Stacks touting Google’s general security infrastructure. Stacks is officially listed as being “available for Android in the US.” It offers a more focused experience than using the general Google Drive app.

More about Area 120:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Drive

Google Drive
Area 120

Area 120

About the Author