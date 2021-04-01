All of today’s best deals kick off with Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $330 as well as the brands’s Galaxy Fit2 falling to $35. Plus, you’ll be able to save on the popular Microsoft Surface Headphones at $35. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite arrives with S Pen support at $330

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $330. Typically fetching $430, you’re saving $100 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $19 and matching the all-time low.



Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 now $35

eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Activity Tracker for $35. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $49 at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Best Buy is also currently charging $50 for comparison.

These fitness bands are a great way to bring workout and health tracking to your regimen without spending smartwatch money. It will automatically detect movement and begin tracking whether you’re just walking, jumping on the elliptical, or going for a swim. Alongside the Android/iPhone connectivity here, it sports a full-color AMOLED display and provides 15 days of operation on a single charge.

Microsoft Surface Headphones fall to $106

Woot offers the Microsoft Surface Headphones for $106. Down from its original $250 going rate, it has more recently been trending around $150 with today’s offer saving you 30%, beating our previous mention by $5, and marking a new all-time low.

Microsoft’s previous-generation headphones deliver a premium matte grey design that pairs with a built-in dial for adjusting the volume and skipping tracks. That’s alongside active noise cancellation, up to 18-hour battery life, and USB-C charging.

