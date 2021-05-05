As often happens, the open-source nature of Android has just confirmed something about the next Pixel. Just like we exclusively reported last month, a Googler has strongly hinted that Pixel 6 will be using the custom Whitechapel chipset.

Comments to a code change on AOSP today explicitly mention “Whitechapel,” “GS101,” and “P21.”

You don’t need coredomain to use binder_use. This one lives fine on P21:

https://source.corp.google.com/android/device/google/gs101-sepolicy/whitechapel/vendor/google/twoshay.te;l=9?q=%22binder_use(%22%20p:android$%20f:gs101-sepolicy

What does this tell us? Well, nothing new at all.

We reported last month that Google would be launching a device, most likely the Pixel 6, later this year on the Whitechapel chipset which we already knew carried the “GS101” moniker. This mention only gives public evidence to back up our report by associating “Whitechapel” with “P21” which probably means “Pixel 2021.” There’s not really any added context here and any further information is only available to Googlers.

Prior to this mention we’ve already learned a whole lot about Whitechapel as we’ve broken down in our previous coverage, all of which you can read below.

Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this report.

More on Whitechapel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: