Alphabet Scoop 121: Roku vs Google/YouTube TV, Pixel Buds A-Series, and more

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss Google and Roku’s negotiations on YouTube TV deteriorate, new Pixel Buds A-Series, and Stadia loses more top employees.
Sponsored by NVIDIA GeForce NOW: Real-time gameplay straight from the cloud to any device you own. Check back every GFN Thursday for the latest games, added every week. Try it now
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are published every Thursday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts
Read More
- Roku may lose YouTube TV as negotiations with Google break down [Update: Google statement]
- Roku says it will remove the YouTube TV app today amid dispute with Google
- Google: Roku ‘chose to renegotiate’ YouTube TV deal, calls accusations ‘baseless and false’
- Amid YouTube TV battle w/ Google, Roku’s share of the global streaming market continues to fall
- Roku vs. Google: Who’s really to blame in this battle that only stands to hurt customers?
- Google announces ‘Pixel Buds A-Series’ in accidental unveil
- Google Pixel Buds A may ditch swiping volume gesture [APK Insight]
- Google remembers Android tablets exist, debuts ‘Entertainment Space’ that looks like Google TV
- Stadia product head John Justice has left Google
- Several Google Stadia staff members join Jade Raymond’s Sony-backed ‘Haven’ studio
- Epic Games apparently offered Fortnite for Stadia in exchange for free access to Play Store
- Google Nest Hub shows up at Bluetooth SIG running ‘Fuchsia 1.0’
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Google at Amazon to support Alphabet Scoop!
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.