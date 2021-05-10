Back in March, Google kicked off a “Get back to what you love” Search campaign. The latest iteration of that message to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine comes from Made by Google and was captured by a Nest Hello.

This Google vaccine PSA starts with a kid helping install a Nest Hello for his grandparents. You briefly see the retail box, but that’s the only time the video doorbell physically makes an appearance.

It then cycles through examples of how “we have become used to greeting each other through our Nest devices this quarantine.” This includes leaving birthday presents and other packages on doorsteps to grandchildren excitedly showing off their harmonica and bikes, as well as having fun with puddles in the rain.

We’ve mastered the art of waves, foot bumps, and air high fives, but we will be glad to have hugs back (even if they are awkward at first).

At the half-way point — “after a year of connecting from a distance,” we see the family able to talk without a video doorbell in the way and embrace. It’s truly heartwarming and rather effective, with Google Nest ending on the “get back to what you love message” and encouraging people to look up “covid vaccine near me.” It comes as the original “getting back” aired to great acclaim during the NCAA Final Four, while YouTube is running a similar campaign.

The sooner we’re all vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to what we love.

This is an extension of #CaughtOnNestCam clips that are usually shared on Twitter to highlight everything from wild animals to meteor showers.

