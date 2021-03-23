Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Google has used its wildly popular online tools such as Maps and Search to help curb the spread of misinformation and give people the resources they need to stay safe. Now, Google has posted a new video that reminds users they can use Search to find a nearby COVID vaccine.

A video posted to Google’s official YouTube channel today is called “Get back to what you love.” The minute-long video sees search terms such as “quarantine,” “school closings,” and more being erased from the Search bar. Events in Calendar and locations in Maps also switch from “virtual” versions and from closed to open as the video goes on. That happens while the background music, which starts off with a somber tone, slowly gets more encouraging, and is mixed with the sounds of people gathering and going back to normal.

It’s a video full of hope that ends with a simple reminder, using Google Search to find a “covid vaccine near me.” While it’s not a direct promotion of taking the vaccine, it’s an encouraging message to see, even if the pandemic hasn’t reached its end just yet.

Back in January, shortly after COVID-19 vaccines were first made available in the United States, Google quickly announced that Search and Maps would show locations offering vaccinations in the area, even showing details such as whether appointments or other qualifications are needed. At the time, Google said that searches for “vaccines near me” had jumped by over 5x.

