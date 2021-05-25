All of today’s best deals are headlined by up to $200 in savings on Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra. Plus, score a new all-time low on the TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch at $130 as well as Google Pixel 3 handsets from $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra sale up to $200 off

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s recent lineup of unlocked Galaxy S21 Android smartphones starting at $700. Our top pick amongst the batch is the Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB for $1,000. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer stacks up to $200 in savings while also matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S21 Ultra also delivers the most capable camera array of the lineup with a quad-sensor system, as well as S Pen support to complete the package. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch falls to low of $130

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch for $130. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, is $20 under our previous mention, and marking a new all-time low.

Featuring a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the TicWatch Pro arrives with up to 30-day battery life and onboard access to Google Assistant. And because we’re talking about a smartwatch, you’ll find the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and heart rate monitoring, as well as GPS functionality for keeping tabs on runs.

Google Pixel 3 on sale from $160

B&H is now offering the Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone (Verizon Unlocked, Clearly White) for $160 and the 128GB model at $200. Originally $800+, today’s offers are matching our previous mention on a similar model and the current lowest prices we can find.

They might not be the latest models from Google, but they are still a solid option for the kids, grandparents, and more. This is a GSM+CDMA/4G LTE-compatible device with an OLED display and a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera with 4K/30p video capabilities alongside front-side 8MP options for standard and group selfies. Google Assistant is built-in here for voice commands and queries alongside features like Night Sight, a series of digital wellbeing functions, and more. We were big fans of it in our hands-on review, too.

