All of today’s best deals are headlined by a rare discount on the latest Google Nest Thermostat at $118. That’s alongside Roku’s new Express 4K+ on sale for the first time at $30 and eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems starting at $83. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $118. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. This is only the third notable discount of the year and comes within $10 of our previous mention.

Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart, delivering a compact form factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Roku’s new Express 4K+ sees first discount to $30

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $30. Down from the typical $40 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen since being announced earlier in the year and amounts to 25% in savings.

As the latest streaming media player in Roku’s stable, its new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a series of dedicated buttons for quickly pulling up content, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.

eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems fall to new lows from $83

Amazon is now offering an early Prime Day discount on various eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $181. Having dropped from $279, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $42 in order to mark a new all-time low. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000 square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home.

