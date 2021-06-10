All of today’s best deals are headlined by a 50% discount on Google Stadia Premiere Edition alongside another deal on Google’s official 10W Pixel stand at $38. Plus, you’ll be able to save on eufyCam systems starting at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save 50% on Google Stadia Premiere Edition

Best Buy is currently offering Google Stadia Premiere Edition for $50. Usually, you’d pay $100 for the package, with today’s offer undercutting the competing discount directly from Google by $10 to mark the best price of the year and one of the lowest to date overall. Not to mention a clean 50% in savings. Google Stadia Premiere Edition includes everything you need to game without a console. Alongside the Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra, you’re also getting a 1-month subscription to the Pro service, which delivers 4K HDR playback of AAA titles, alongside discounts on the games themselves.

While the reception hasn’t exactly been glowing since its launch, today’s 50% discount certainly makes for a compelling time to test out the service. And with how hard it’s been to find a GPU in stock at MSRP, this is a compelling alternative to still play some of the latest games for those who aren’t ready to empty their wallets to build a PC. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, where we returned to test out Google Stadia a year after its launch.

Pair your Pixel 5 with Google’s official 10W stand

Woot currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $38 for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Usually fetching $79, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price of the year.

Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 5 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more.

eufyCam systems on sale from $25

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its eufy smart cameras and security systems, headlined by the eufyCam 2 System with three cameras for $399. Normally fetching $470, today’s offer amounts to over $70 in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date, which has only been beaten once before.

This eufyCam 2 package arrives with three weather-resistant 1080p cameras for surveilling your porch, package deliveries, yard, and more. The included base station allows for local recording, and other notable features here include 365-day battery life and support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

Ring Doorbell Pro 2 review: More pixels and new 3D detection features [Video]

Turtle Beach Recon 500 Review: This simple headset sounds incredible [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: