As the cloud gaming market continues to expand, various services are becoming more widely available. Today, Amazon is announcing a Prime Day deal for Amazon Luna that opens instant access to the service, no invite required.
During its Early Access period, Amazon Luna has been in an invite-only state. Anyone can request an invite, but the only way to get instant access to the platform is to sign up from a Fire TV device.
For two days later this month, June 21 and June 22, Amazon will be opening Luna signups to all Prime members. Just go to amazon.com/luna, and during those two days, you’ll be able to sign up for the cloud streaming service and start a seven-day free trial. After that point, you can opt to keep Luna+ for $5.99/month and your access will remain as long as the subscription is going.
Notably, too, Amazon is offering Luna hardware at a big discount for Prime Day. From June 14 to 22 the Luna Controller will be 30% off and the bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K will be $73.98, over $40 off. Our colleagues at 9to5Toys have more details on that deal and many more surrounding Prime Day.
