In addition to an upcoming Companion Mode, Google is bringing the background noise cancellation feature in Meet to more users and making it the default behavior.

Google Meet can remove typing, doors opening/closing, outdoor/road noise, and other background sounds.

Noise cancellation helps make calls more productive by reducing distractions that can divert attention away from the content of the meeting.

It first launched last year for Google Workspace Enterprise Plus and Education Plus customers on desktop and mobile. It will soon be available for the Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Standard tiers.

Existing users with Google Workspace Enterprise Plus: Starting on August 9, 2021, this feature will be turned ON by default for all users who haven’t previously turned the feature off. If you don’t want it to turn on by default, turn the feature on and off for your account before August 9, then the setting will not be changed.

For those users, along with Enterprise Plus, it will be enabled by default. You’ll see a prompt once it’s enabled for your account, and you can control it from Settings > Audio.

Expanded edition availability for background noise cancellation in Google Meet starts rolling out today and will be fully live over the coming weeks. It’s not available for the following customers:

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

