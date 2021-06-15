Deals: Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles up to $100 off, TCL handset from $127, more

We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Android-friendly deals into one handy list for you. Some big-time offers are now live on Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles as well as Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems and more. We spotted even more TCL handset price drops today starting from $127 alongside some USB-C Anker accessories and more. All are below in in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles, Nest Audio, more from $75 with up to $100 in savings

We’ve now spotted a number of notable deals on Google smart home gear and speakers via the official Google eBay store. It’s now bundling its second-generation Nest Hub Display with a Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $129 shipped in charcoal, chalk, sand, and blue colorways. It’s normally as much as $200 direct from Google, where both items are currently on sale for $155 combined. Today’s offer is the lowest we can find with up to $70 in savings. The Nest Hub provides a voice command-ready portal to all of your compatible smart home gear and the included Nest speaker while also offering up direct on-demand access to video content from your favorite services. The Nest Audio provides much of the same feature set, without the video screen, and offers up a smart listening device that ties directly into your smart Google home setup. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more smart home and audio Google gear deals.

More smart Google gear deals:

Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems pack built-in Assistant from $200 (Save up to $69)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $299 shipped. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400 square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

TCL Unlocked Android Smartphones from $127.50: 10 SE/L and 10 Pro up to $150 off

The official TCL Amazon store is now offering its TCL 10 SE Unlocked Android Smartphone for $127.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code TCLMPPDSD at checkout. Regularly $150, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. It might not be the most powerful Android smartphone out there, but it’s an affordable one that might work as an extra, for the kids, or even the grandparents. Rated 4+ stars.

Plus 10 Pro and 10L deals from $157

Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Charger $39, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger with a 45W USB-C Port for $39.09 shipped. Down from its $46 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Featuring a 45W USB-C output as well as three USB-A that share 20W of power, this charger is great for keeping all of your devices topped off. It can easily handle recharging your MacBook as well as iPhone and Apple Watch, with a port left over for an additional device if needed. Plus, it’s ultra-compact, meaning it won’t take up extra room in your laptop bag when traveling. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

