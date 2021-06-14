Last month, Google announced that its hardware division would be opening a permanent retail location. Google Store Chelsea is now set to open this coming Thursday in New York City at 10 a.m. ET.

The first Google Store is located below the company’s New York City headquarters. Located at 15th and 9th — opposite Chelsea Market, the storefront makes use of the existing “Google” sign. Below that is product imagery for the 2nd-gen Nest Hub, Nest Audio, Pixel 5, Nest Thermostat, Pixel Buds A-Series, Chromecast with Google TV Voice Remote, Fitbit Sense, and Pixel 4a 5G.

As such, you’ll be able to buy and experience the full range of Made by Google products, as well as accessories. Google touts demos that showcase how its “products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways.” How-to workshops will also be offered. Another big attraction is device support: troubleshooting an issue, fixing a cracked Pixel screen, or helping with installations.

In-store shopping will be available with COVID safety measures like masks, hand sanitation, disinfecting surfaces, and social distancing, while the “number of guests inside will be limited.”

The health and safety of customers and store team is our top priority, and we’ve built our store and shopping experience with that in mind and an eye towards the future.

The company says this location is an “important next step in our hardware journey of providing the most helpful experience of Google, wherever and whenever people need it.” Google has been tied to at least two other attempts in recent years, while it’s opened a number of temporary pop-ups. In terms of expansion, it’s looking forward to feedback, and will “continue to explore and experiment with the possibilities of a physical retail space and build upon the experience.”

Google Store Chelsea is located at 76 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011.

