Breaking the YouTube terms of service or violating any of the site’s policies can be a frustrating experience. However, a new test will provide time stamps in YouTube policy violation emails where any violation is believed to exist.

If you have ever suffered a YouTube ban, temporary suspension, or other related issues, the emails informing you of a decision can be vague or lack a specific reason.

By sending time stamps in YouTube policy violation emails, it will hopefully be clearer to launch an appeal or identify just what rules have been broken. YouTube hopes that this will help reduce future policy violations and users will be more informed about why a decision has been made.

We’re sure that many disgruntled YouTube users will be hoping that this test is successful and can be rolled out more widely to help decipher just what offending portions of videos have triggered the automated system. For now, though, it’s just part of the regular YouTube test features and experiments with no word on whether emails will be made available for all users:

Testing out time stamps in YouTube policy violation emails: We want to make it easier for Creators to understand policy decisions, know when to appeal, and avoid similar violations in the future – that’s why we’re testing out improved policy emails that provide an example of a time stamp showing where we believe the policy violation exists in the video. The time stamp will be linked and included alongside specific details about the Community Guideline and links to related help resources. To start, we’re testing this with a subset of YouTube policies (so you may not see it yet) and have plans to expand to more policies in the future pending feedback and results. Many of you have specifically asked for time stamps from our Support teams, so we’re looking forward to your thoughts!

YouTube will only send emails with direct time stamps when specific policy violations have been flagged. Emails will include details about the alleged violation with Community Guideline and links to help resources. Whether this will help reduce repeat offenses is unclear, but it will still be far less opaque than receiving an email with little context of a violation.

