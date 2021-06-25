July is almost here, and with it, new games for Xbox Game Pass and Amazon Luna. Here’s what’s coming.

New cloud games on Xbox Game Pass in July

In a post this week, Microsoft announced what’s coming next to Xbox Game Pass in the month of July. The list includes seven new games for the cloud including Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game. That game is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultra first on July 1 with subscribers being able to redeem the game before it launches as a free-to-play title elsewhere.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can redeem the game by visiting the Perks gallery on Xbox consoles within the Xbox Game Pass tab, in the Xbox App for Windows 10 PC, or within the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android devices. On July 15, the game will be available free-to-play for all fans through the Microsoft Store on Xbox.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game (July 1)

Worms Rumble (June 23)

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (July 1)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (July 1)

Gang Beasts (July 1)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (July 1)

Limbo (July 1)

Alongside the new Space Jam game heading to Xbox Game Pass in July, Microsoft is releasing some special-edition controllers.

GeForce Now’s latest additions

Nvidia added – new games to GeForce Now this week, including two new day-and-date releases.

Amazon Luna July games

If you’re in the early access program for Amazon Luna, new games are coming in July as a part of the Luna+ subscription. The list is headlined by Dirt5, which will be free to access as a part of the subscription.

Dirt 5

Saints Row The Third: Remastered

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition

PlayStation Now reveals most-played games

Sony this week published a blog post that revealed the most-played games on PlayStation Now. On PS4 and PS5, the most popular title was Marvel’s Avengers, which leaves the service on July 5. On PC, meanwhile, the most popular PlayStation Now titles were all exclusives, specifically Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us, in that order.

PS Now on console Marvel’s Avengers (available until July 5, 2021)

Horizon Zero Dawn

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (previously available through April 29, 2021)

F1 2020 (not available in Japan)

WWE 2K19 PS Now on PC Bloodborne

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Last of Us

Marvel’s Avengers

Detroit: Become Human

