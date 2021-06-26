It’s been known for a while that the next generation of Samsung’s most affordable truly wireless earbuds are around the corner, and a fresh leak is giving us our first really good look at the Galaxy Buds 2.

91Mobiles obtained images that appear to be official renders from Samsung of the Galaxy Buds 2. As known from a recent regulatory listing, the earbuds come in Samsung’s usual square case with rounded circles. The buds, meanwhile, have an in-ear design with a silicone tip that’s similar to Galaxy Buds Pro and different from the Galaxy Buds and Buds+.

The images obtained also showcase the design in four different colors — white, black, purple, and green. These colors were previously reported.

What’s rather ironic about the color scheme is that Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 have the same general aesthetic as Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series. Those $99 buds come in white and green, much like Samsung’s, and the case is white on all colors from the looks of it, only adopting the colors on the inside and on the earbud itself. That’s probably just a coincidence, though.





Most other details about the Galaxy Buds 2 are unknown at this point, but the earbuds are expected to cost less than Galaxy Buds Pro and launch alongside either the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3. That could point to an unveiling as soon as this week or, much more likely, a debut around August. In any case, Samsung’s Summer lineup is shaping up quite nicely.

