Many Fitbit owners missing sleep score for last night

Besides step count, distance traveled, and heart rate, one of the more common metrics that Fitbit owners keep track of is their sleep score. However, an issue this morning sees the sleep score missing from the Fitbit app and wearables.

Opening the Fitbit app and looking at the Sleep card in the Today view is only showing “time asleep” and how many times they were awake or reckless. The sleep score with an accompanying color dot is usually shown in the line where those secondary stats are displayed.

Going into the full Sleep list view again shows no score, while the weekly summary reports a “0 Sleep Score.” Tapping into (Sunday into) Monday shows you a very basic timeline, sleep quality, and schedule. The app does display a message about how it “couldn’t generate sleep stages for this sleep. Please try again tomorrow,” but that’s the generic one for slumbers that are usually too short.

Gone is any information about Deep, Light, and REM sleep stages, or the accompanying averages. Lastly, there’s no “Restoration” information on sleeping heart rate and estimated oxygen variation.

Missing sleep scores have happened in the past, but this incident seems to be much more widespread. On our team, two people with Premium subscriptions are affected, while there’s a long thread of Sense, Versa 2/3, and Charge 4 users reporting the same problem. That said, while widespread, this is not a universal problem.

In the past, Fitbit usually re-adds the sleep score by mid-day since the underlying data is still collected.

Basic sleep details

Sleep stages

