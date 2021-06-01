Fitbit revealed it was making a premium Wear OS watch at I/O 2021 last month. However, until that’s released, the latest Fitbit OS update is rolling out with a slew of updates for the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3.

It starts with Google Assistant being able to provide optional audio responses — which can be disabled — in addition to onscreen text. Examples include:

If you ask to set an alarm, Google responds with: “Done. Your alarm’s set for tomorrow at 7 a.m.”

If you ask Google how you slept, Google responds with: “Since yesterday, you slept a total of 8 hr and 15 minutes.”

Meanwhile, changing clock faces no longer requires swiping through the app grid. With this Sense and Versa 3 update, Fitbit’s Clocks apps can be quickly accessed by long-pressing on your current face for a couple seconds. Fitbit also touts new on-wrist celebrations like a full-screen radial pulses.

On the fitness front, oxygen saturation (SPO2) now appears in the Today dashboard along with every other stat. You no longer have to use the special clock face or check the mobile app to see nightly averages and trends from the past week .

Lastly, the Versa 3 is getting on-device high and low heart rate notifications:

With 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking, Versa 3 can detect and send a notification if your heart rate is outside of your set heart rate thresholds. If you receive a notification, you can also take a survey in the Fitbit app to help you better understand what’s going on.

More about Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: